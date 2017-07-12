TABLE-India's June inflation eases to slowest in more than 5 years

July 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation eased in June to its slowest pace in more than five years, as food prices fell, government data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index rose a slower than expected 1.54 percent in the 12 months through June, down from an increase of 2.18 percent in the previous month. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted inflation to ease to 1.7 percent last month. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) June May Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 133.2 133.7 -0.37 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 128.9 129.4 -0.39 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 137.5 137.2 +0.22 HOUSING 10.07 131.4 132.1 -0.53 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 146.5 146.2 +0.21 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 125.5 125.3 +0.24 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 132.1 131.4 +0.53 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)