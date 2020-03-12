Expert Views: India's February retail inflation accelerates to 6.58%

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s retail inflation eased to a two-month low in February, helped by a smaller increase in food prices, paving the way for a potential interest rate cut amid concerns of economic activity losing steam due to the coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: A vendor sleeps as his son waits for customers at their roadside vegetable shop in New Delhi, India, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Inflation rose to 6.58%, but remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s target band. However, inflation came in lower than the 6.80% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Data also showed that the country’s industrial output rose 2% in January from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.7%.

COMMENTARY

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST - INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver a 35 bps repo rate cut on April 3. While today’s CPI print of 6.58% remains marginally above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projected rate of 6.5% for Q4FY20, an expected moderation in headline print following crude oil’s historic meltdown would provide the RBI a much-needed space to address growth slowdown that are likely to be amplified amid rising risks of global recession.

“While the clamour for ‘out of policy cut’ has increased, the situation does not warrant an emergency monetary policy response. On the contrary, the need of the hour is to ensure targeted economic policies for companies hit by breakdown of supply chain.”

SIDDHARTHA SANYAL, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND HEAD OF RESEARCH, BANDHAN BANK, KOLKATA

“After a number of 7% plus prints in recent months, the February CPI print of 6.6% is a welcome development.

“While the headline CPI is still materially higher than the RBI’s comfort zone, we do not see signs of demand overheating in the economy. A generally weak trend in WPI inflation continues to corroborate this point.”

MADHAVI ARORA, LEAD ECONOMIST, FX AND RATES, EDELWEISS SECURITIES, MUMBAI

“Core inflation has also eased both sequentially and on an annual basis, reflecting sluggish domestic demand. We expect inflation to moderate on sequential basis, backed by primary food and commodity correction globally amid demand shock, while domestic demand also remains fragile.

“While inflation may remain above 6% in the near term, the RBI may continue with unconventional measures to ensure the credit spreads normalize in the current credit stress situation. A targeted long-term repo operation of 2.0 may be in the offing, while a preemptive conventional rate cut is also not ruled out.”

ADITI NAYAR, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, ICRA LIMITED, GURGAON

“The extent of the reduction in the headline CPI inflation in February 2020 will provide some relief and boost the possibility of an upfronted rate cut in the April 2020 policy review.

“We expect the fall in crude oil prices to feed into retail diesel and petrol prices in a lagged manner over the next few fortnights, which could subsequently reverse as prices stabilise. However, prices of items such as medicines may spike in the near term, which would prevent a sharper moderation in the core CPI inflation. Overall, we expect the CPI inflation to recede to below 6% in the ongoing month, led by food and fuel.”

MADAN SABNAVIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CARE RATINGS, MUMBAI

“An IIP growth of 2% came in slightly lower than our expectations of 2.4%, while the CPI inflation of 6.6% was higher than our forecast of 6.1%.

“Both consumer durable and non-durables have witnessed negative growth, and given that January was not the period where the COVID-19 was active in other parts of the world, the impact on supply chains will be felt more in February and March.

“The CPI inflation number and its possible movement to 5.5% in March may not justify rate action by the RBI. However, on account of sending positive signals to the market on supporting the economy at the time of the pandemic covid-19, a rate cut could still be on the anvil.”

ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI

“In the near term, capital outflows remain the biggest risk even if the virus is contained and production facilities are not affected. Services such as aviation and tourism will hamper GDP growth.

“In a situation like this where a supply shock destroys demand, the case for a rate cut and substantial fiscal support becomes strong even if that means an increase in the fiscal deficit. This is also a strategic opportunity for government to both borrow at low rates and build oil reserves.”

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

“The number came in lower than expected. While the inflation is still above RBI’s comfort zone, given the global situation and the Indian financial market, this creates space for further liquidity infusion and a significant rate cut. We expect the RBI to make a 50 basis point rate cut.

“Prices of vegetables were the main driver of inflation. Now with extreme inflation cooling off, the inflation trajectory is likely to move towards the 6% territory in the near term. Additionally, cooling off of global crude prices will also positively impact India’s inflation outlook.”

SAKSHI GUPTA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

“The extent of the moderation in the February inflation print was a positive surprise. The fall was led by a sharper-than-expected drop in food inflation. With the food price spike cooling off, inflation readings over the coming months are likely to move down within the RBI’s target range in H1 2020.

“The decline is expected to be quicker than what we had earlier expected, aided by the sharp fall in oil prices. A 10% drop in Brent crude leads to 20-30bps fall in inflation.

“We expect the central bank to cut rates in April and again in June to support growth.”

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

“The moderation in inflation has expectedly been led largely by food inflation, while core inflation remains muted amid tepid demand. We expect the inflation trajectory to continue to be moderate, led by deflationary trends from falling crude oil prices, lower food prices and weak demand.

“With domestic and global growth expected to face downside risks from the spread of the COVID-19 and deflationary forces emerging, we see room for up to 50bps of rate cut by the MPC, with any further easing contingent on the evolving growth environment.”

RAHUL GUPTA, HEAD OF RESEARCH - CURRENCY, EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, MUMBAI

“The CPI figure remained elevated above the MPC’s target range on other key sectors such as gold prices. Meanwhile, India’s Jan IIP has surged to 2% from 0.3% in December, highly due to an uptick in coal production, electricity and manufacturing PMI.

“Due to the coronavirus uncertainty, we expect the RBI to take pre-emptive measures anytime soon or at April’s MPC policy and cut the repo rate. If the virus spreads rapidly then we can expect a deeper cut of 50bps by the RBI.”

ANAGHA DEODHAR, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

“This inflation number is slightly lower than our expectation, mainly due to softer inflation in food and miscellaneous items. Food prices seem to have cooled faster than anticipated, leading to a much-needed drop in retail inflation.

“Apart from the “normalization” in food prices, coronavirus-related fears have also led to a sharp fall in some food items (such as poultry and eggs). Hence, we expect faster drop in food inflation going forward. Although, fuel inflation has inched up this month, we expect a steep fall going forward as global oil prices dive. Hence, headline inflation should ease in the coming months making room for the RBI to deliver a rate cut.”

RAHUL BAJORIA, CHIEF INDIA ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS, MUMBAI

“CPI came in weaker than expected, largely due to the lower food prices. CPI is set to re-enter the RBI’s target band in March, as lower energy prices, pullback in demand and global headwinds are mounting. The RBI is likely to throw caution in the wind and could even move inter-meeting as uncertainty is rising.”

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

“The CPI has eased on the back of easing food inflation and core inflation. This means the impact of tariff adjustments in certain services has started tapering and food prices are getting normalised. The plunge in oil prices should pull down inflation further in the coming months.

“On the other hand, industrial production growth has returned to the positive zone due to an uptick in the output of primary goods and select consumer goods such as textiles, wood products, and leather products. As the RBI is providing support through unconventional measures and currency swaps, we do not see any need for a rate cut.”