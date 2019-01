Customers shop inside a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s retail inflation rate dropped to 2.19 percent in December from a year earlier, the lowest level since June 2017, government data showed on Monday. The decline was helped by a fall in food prices and smaller increases in fuel costs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast December’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 2.20 percent, compared with November’s 2.33 percent.