Money News
January 14, 2019 / 6:52 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

December WPI inflation eases to eight-month low of 3.8 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A worker stacks steel pipes in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased to an eight month low of 3.80 percent in December, helped by a smaller increase in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month was lower than a provisional 4.64 percent rise in November, and below a 4.42 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in December remained almost flat, up 0.07 percent year-on-year, compared with a 2 percent fall a month earlier, data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below