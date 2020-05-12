India did not release April headline inflation data due to lack of data - statement

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian government did not release headline retail inflation figures for the month of April due to inadequate data collection as Asia’s third largest economy has been under a prolonged lockdown.
The ministry of statistics said data are usually collected from 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages through personal visits, which have been suspended since March 19 due to the lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
