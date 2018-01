NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India’s annual retail inflation accelerated in December to a 17-month high of 5.21 percent, government data showed on Friday, mainly driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast December’s CPI inflation to rise to 5.10 percent from November’s 4.88 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)