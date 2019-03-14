Economic News
India's February WPI inflation accelerates to 2.93 percent

A man arranges fruits at his stall at a wholesale market in Mumbai, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation in February accelerated to 2.93 percent, government data showed on Thursday, pushed by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products, after falling to a 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January.

The wholesale price inflation last month was higher than a 2.88 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in February rose 3.29 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.84 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Krishna N. Das

