February 14, 2019

India's January WPI inflation eases to 10-month low of 2.76 percent

A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata, India, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased to a 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January, helped by a smaller increase in prices of manufactured goods and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month was lower than a provisional 3.80 percent rise in December, and below a 3.65 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in January rose 1.84 percent year-on-year, compared with a 0.07 percent rise a month earlier, data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

