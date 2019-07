A vegetables vendor speaks on his phone as he waits for customers at a market area in Mumbai, India, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s retail inflation rate hit an eight-month high in June on higher food prices, the government said on Friday, but stayed below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4% for an eleventh straight month.

Annual retail inflation in June was 3.18%, up from 3.05% in the previous month, but below analyst forecasts.

A Reuters poll had predicted a retail inflation rate of 3.20% for June.