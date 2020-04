A vendor sorts tomatoes as he waits for customers at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual retail inflation eased to a four month low of 5.91% in March from 6.58% in the previous month, helped by a smaller increase in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

March inflation was in line with the 5.93% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.