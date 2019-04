Vendors wait for customers at their respective shops at a retail market in Kolkata, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual retail inflation picked up in March to 2.86 percent compared with 2.57 percent in February, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast March’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 2.80 percent.