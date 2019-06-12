India's May retail inflation at 3.05%

Vendors wait for customers at their respective shops at a retail market in Kolkata, India, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s retail inflation rate picked up in May on higher food prices, but stayed below the central bank’s target, potentially giving it room for more interest rate cuts to help an economy that has been growing at its slowest pace in over four years.

Annual retail inflation in May was 3.05%, up from the revised 2.99% in the previous month, and above analyst forecasts, government data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had predicted the retail inflation rate of 3.01% for May.

The Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target for inflation is 4%.