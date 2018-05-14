FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
May 14, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

India's WPI inflation accelerates to 3.18 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in April, helped by higher fuel and food product prices, government data showed on Monday.

A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in April rose 0.67 percent year-on-year, compared with a fall of 0.07 percent a month earlier, data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.