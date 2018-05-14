India's WPI inflation accelerates to 3.18 percent in April

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in April, helped by higher fuel and food product prices, government data showed on Monday.

A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in April rose 0.67 percent year-on-year, compared with a fall of 0.07 percent a month earlier, data showed.