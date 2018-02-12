FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

TABLE-India's Jan retail inflation eases to 5.07 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation eased
slightly in January to 5.07 percent from a 17-month high hit in
December, as food prices ebbed, data from the Ministry of
Statistics showed on Monday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast January's consumer
price inflation to ease to 5.14 percent from
December's 5.21 percent. 
    
----------
 SUB INDEX            (WEIGHING)  Jan 2017  Dec 2017  Pct change
 FOOD & BEVERAGES     45.86       139.2     140.5     -0.9
 FUEL AND LIGHT       6.84        136.6     136.6      --
 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR  6.53        142.3     142.0     +0.2
 HOUSING              10.07       140.4     139.1     +0.9
 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC.   2.38        154.7     154.2     +0.3
 SERVICES (MISC)      28.32       129.1     128.6     +0.4
 GENERAL INDEX        100         136.9     137.2     -0.2
 NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. 

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
