TABLE-India's Jan retail inflation eases to 5.07 pct y/y

Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation eased slightly in January to 5.07 percent from a 17-month high hit in December, as food prices ebbed, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast January's consumer price inflation to ease to 5.14 percent from December's 5.21 percent. ---------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Jan 2017 Dec 2017 Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 139.2 140.5 -0.9 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 136.6 136.6 -- CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 142.3 142.0 +0.2 HOUSING 10.07 140.4 139.1 +0.9 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 154.7 154.2 +0.3 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 129.1 128.6 +0.4 GENERAL INDEX 100 136.9 137.2 -0.2 NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)