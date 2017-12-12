TABLE-India's Nov retail inflation touches 15-month high of 4.88 pct y/y

Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation accelerated in November to a 15-month high of 4.88 percent, government data showed on Tuesday, mainly driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Nov Oct Pct change mth/mth FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 142.1 140.1 1.4 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 134.9 132.2 2.0 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 141.7 140.8 0.6 HOUSING 10.07 138.6 137.3 0.9 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 153 151.6 0.9 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 128.3 127.7 0.5 GENERAL INDEX 100 137.6 136.1 1.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)