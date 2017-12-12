FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's Nov retail inflation touches 15-month high of 4.88 pct y/y
December 12, 2017 / 12:42 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India's Nov retail inflation touches 15-month high of 4.88 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation
 accelerated in November to a 15-month high of 4.88
percent, government data showed on Tuesday, mainly driven by
faster rises in prices of food and fuel products.
---------------------------------------------------------------
 SUB INDEX             (WEIGHING)       Nov       Oct  Pct change
                                                         mth/mth 
 FOOD & BEVERAGES           45.86     142.1     140.1         1.4
                                                       
 FUEL AND LIGHT              6.84     134.9     132.2         2.0
                                                       
 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR         6.53     141.7     140.8         0.6
                                                       
 HOUSING                    10.07     138.6     137.3         0.9
 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC.          2.38       153     151.6         0.9
                                                       
 SERVICES (MISC)            28.32     128.3     127.7         0.5
                                                       
 GENERAL INDEX                100     137.6     136.1         1.1
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

 (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

