TABLE -India's Oct retail inflation touches 7-month high

Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer inflation in October rose to a seven-month high of 3.58 percent from a year ago, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October's retail inflation at 3.46 percent, up from 3.28 percent in September. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Oct Sept Pct chang FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 140.1 139.0 +0.79 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 132.2 131.0 +0.92 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 140.9 140.0 +0.64 HOUSING 10.07 137.3 135.7 +1.18 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 151.6 150.8 +0.53 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 127.7 127.5 +0.16 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 136.1 135.2 +0.67 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI:Editing by XX)