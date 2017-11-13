FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE -India's Oct retail inflation touches 7-month high
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
Health
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 13, 2017 / 12:34 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

TABLE -India's Oct retail inflation touches 7-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer inflation
             in October rose to a seven-month high of 3.58
percent from a year ago, mainly driven by higher food prices,
government data showed on Monday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October's retail
inflation at 3.46 percent, up from 3.28 percent in September.

---------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX          (WEIGHING)   Oct     Sept    Pct chang
    FOOD & BEVERAGES     45.86      140.1   139.0   +0.79
    FUEL AND LIGHT        6.84      132.2   131.0   +0.92
    CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR   6.53      140.9   140.0   +0.64
    HOUSING              10.07      137.3   135.7   +1.18
    PAN, TOBACCO, ETC.    2.38      151.6   150.8   +0.53
    SERVICES (MISC)      28.32      127.7   127.5   +0.16
    GENERAL INDEX       100.00      136.1   135.2   +0.67
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI:Editing by XX)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.