TABLE-India's retail inflation remains steady in September
#Domestic News
October 12, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 days ago

TABLE-India's retail inflation remains steady in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation
remained steady in September from the previous month, but hopes
of a rate cut by the central bank remain bleak as it expects
higher inflation in coming months.
    India's annual consumer inflation              in September
rose to 3.28 percent from a year earlier, government data showed
on Thursday.             
 
---------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX          (WEIGHING)   Sept    Aug   Pct change
    FOOD & BEVERAGES     45.86      139.0   140.6   -1.14
    FUEL AND LIGHT        6.84      131.0   129.8   +0.15
    CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR   6.53      140.0   139.3   +0.50
    HOUSING              10.07      135.7   134.4   +0.97
    PAN, TOBACCO, ETC.    2.38      150.8   149.8   +0.53
    SERVICES (MISC)      28.32      127.5   126.8   +0.55
    GENERAL INDEX       100.00      135.2   135.4   +0.15
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

