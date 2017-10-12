TABLE-India's retail inflation remains steady in September

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation remained steady in September from the previous month, but hopes of a rate cut by the central bank remain bleak as it expects higher inflation in coming months. India's annual consumer inflation in September rose to 3.28 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Sept Aug Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 139.0 140.6 -1.14 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 131.0 129.8 +0.15 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 140.0 139.3 +0.50 HOUSING 10.07 135.7 134.4 +0.97 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 150.8 149.8 +0.53 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 127.5 126.8 +0.55 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 135.2 135.4 +0.15 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)