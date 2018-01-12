FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's retail inflation touches 17-month high in Dec
January 12, 2018 / 1:07 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India's retail inflation touches 17-month high in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation
 accelerated in December to a 17-month high of 5.21
percent, government data showed on Friday, mainly driven by
faster rises in prices of food and fuel products.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast December's CPI
inflation to rise to 5.10 percent from November's 4.88 percent.
---------------------------------------------------------------
    
 SUB INDEX             (WEIGHING)  Dec 2017  Nov 2017        Pct
                                                          change
 FOOD & BEVERAGES           45.86     140.5     142.1       -1.1
 FUEL AND LIGHT              6.84     136.6     135.3        1.0
 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR         6.53     141.9     141.8        0.1
 HOUSING                    10.07     139.1     138.6        0.4
 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC.          2.38     154.2     153.2        0.7
 SERVICES (MISC)            28.32     128.6     128.4        0.2
 GENERAL INDEX                100     137.2     137.6       -0.3
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

 (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

