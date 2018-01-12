TABLE-India's retail inflation touches 17-month high in Dec

Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation accelerated in December to a 17-month high of 5.21 percent, government data showed on Friday, mainly driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast December's CPI inflation to rise to 5.10 percent from November's 4.88 percent. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Dec 2017 Nov 2017 Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 140.5 142.1 -1.1 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 136.6 135.3 1.0 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 141.9 141.8 0.1 HOUSING 10.07 139.1 138.6 0.4 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 154.2 153.2 0.7 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 128.6 128.4 0.2 GENERAL INDEX 100 137.2 137.6 -0.3 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)