Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, February 1,2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure output grew at 2.1 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

During April-February, the output growth rate came in at 4.3 percent from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.