May 31, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's infrastructure output grows 4.7 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output grew 4.7 percent in April from a year ago, government data showed on Thursday.

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.4 percent year-on-year growth in March.

Infrastructure growth slowed to a three-year low of 4.2 percent in 2017/18 fiscal year, indicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a tough challenge to boost investment ahead of general elections due early next year.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon

