May 1, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

India's March infrastructure output grows 4.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 4.1 percent in March from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi /Files

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 5.4 percent year-on-year growth in February.

The annual output growth was 4.2 percent during 2017/18 fiscal year that ended in March, lower than 4.8 percent recorded in the previous year, dragged down by slower growth in the production of coal, steel and electricity, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

