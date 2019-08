A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved further liberalizing of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in four sectors, in an effort to get economic growth back on track.

The government approved foreign investment in digital media up to stakes of 26%, allowed 100% foreign investment for coal mining and contract manufacturing, and eased sourcing norms for single-brand retailers.