Job seekers line up for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, India, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in 2017/18 fiscal year, the statistics ministry said on Friday.

The same figure was leaked to a newspaper in January, which said it was the highest since 1972/73.