Indian banks' bad loans decline as recoveries pick up: Jaitley

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bad loans held by India’s banks are declining as recoveries have picked up and lenders are confident of maintaining liquidity for various sectors as required, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a news conference on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files

State-run banks account for the lion’s share of more than $150 billion in bad debt which is weighing on the sector, and need billions of dollars in new capital in the next two years to meet global Basel III capital regulations.