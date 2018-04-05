FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 5, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

RBI says to keep liquidity in "moderate surplus mode" in April-September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s banking system liquidity is expected to be in “moderate surplus mode” in the first half of 2018/19, the central bank’s Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Thursday after the bank’s monetary policy meeting.

A security personnel member stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, August 2, 2017. Picture taken August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rates on hold for the fourth straight meeting and retained its “neutral” stance even as inflationary pressures have eased more than expected.

“The evolving liquidity conditions will determine our choice of instruments for transient and durable liquidity management,” Acharya said.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.