NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday he expects India’s economy to sustain an annual growth rate of around 8 percent on the back of measures taken by the government such as a unified tax code and a new bankruptcy law.

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File photo

But he said India needs to assess the efficiency of its debt recovery tribunals for quicker decisions.