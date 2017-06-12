FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April

2 Min Read

    June 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output           
grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data
showed on Monday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 3.0 percent
growth in output compared with a revised 3.8 percent
year-on-year increase in March.
    
    -----------------------------------------------------------
                        April 2017    Mar 2017   April 2016
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH        3.1           3.8         6.5
Manufacturing            2.6           2.4         5.5
Construction goods       5.8           0.9         0.8
Consumer durables       -6.0          -3.9        13.8
Consumer non-durables    8.3           6.2         0.1
Capital goods           -1.3           9.6         8.1
Mining                   4.2          10.3         6.7
Electricity              5.4           6.2        14.4
(Annual growth in percentage) 
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.