TABLE-India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April

June 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 3.0 percent growth in output compared with a revised 3.8 percent year-on-year increase in March. ----------------------------------------------------------- April 2017 Mar 2017 April 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 3.1 3.8 6.5 Manufacturing 2.6 2.4 5.5 Construction goods 5.8 0.9 0.8 Consumer durables -6.0 -3.9 13.8 Consumer non-durables 8.3 6.2 0.1 Capital goods -1.3 9.6 8.1 Mining 4.2 10.3 6.7 Electricity 5.4 6.2 14.4 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)