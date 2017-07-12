FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
TABLE-India's industrial output up 1.7 pct y/y in May - govt
July 12, 2017

TABLE-India's industrial output up 1.7 pct y/y in May - govt

2 Min Read

    July 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output           
grew 1.7 percent in May from a year earlier, government data
showed on Wednesday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 1.9 percent
growth in output compared with a revised 2.8 percent
year-on-year increase in April.

    -----------------------------------------------------------
                        May 2017    April 2017   May 2016
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH        1.7         2.8          8.0
Manufacturing            1.2         2.3          8.6
Construction goods       0.1         5.2          7.4           
Consumer durables       -4.5        -5.4          14.7
Consumer non-durables    7.9         8.4          12.4
Capital goods           -3.9        -2.9          13.9
Mining                  -0.9         3.2           5.7
Electricity              8.7         5.4           6.1
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

