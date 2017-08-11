FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
TABLE-India's industrial output contracts 0.1 pct y/y in June
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 11, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 3 days ago

TABLE-India's industrial output contracts 0.1 pct y/y in June

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output           
contracted 0.1 percent in June from a year earlier, government
data showed on Friday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.6 percent
growth in output compared with a revised 2.8 percent
year-on-year increase in May.
    
-----------------------------------------------------------
                        June 2017    May 2017   June 2016
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH       -0.1         2.8        8.0  
Manufacturing           -0.4         2.6        7.5       
Construction goods       0.6         0.2        6.6 
Consumer durables       -2.1         0.8        4.5
Consumer non-durables    4.9         9.5        11.4
Capital goods           -6.8        -1.4        14.8    
Mining                   0.4         0.2        10.2 
Electricity              2.1         8.3         9.8
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------    
   

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.