A worker cuts metal inside a workshop manufacturing metal pipes in Mumbai, India August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in April grew 3.4% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast April industrial output growth at 0.8%.

Industrial output for 2018/19 grew at 3.6%.