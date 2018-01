NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output grew 8.4 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

A labourer pulls an underground cable at a construction site of a commercial complex in Mumbai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 4.4 percent growth in output compared with a downwardly revised 2.0 percent year-on-year increase in October.