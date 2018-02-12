FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-India's Dec industrial output grew 7.1 pct y/y- govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output
 grew 7.1 percent in December from a year earlier,
government data showed on Monday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 6.2 percent
growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 8.8 percent
year-on-year increase in November.
    
                          Dec-17  Nov-17   Dec-16
                                          
 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH           7.1     8.8      2.4
 Manufacturing               8.4    10.7      0.6
 Construction goods          6.7    13.9      5.5
 Consumer durables           0.9     3.2     -5.0
 Consumer non-durables      16.5    23.4     -0.2
 Capital goods              16.4    10.0     -6.2
 Mining                      1.2     1.1     10.8
 Electricity                 4.4     3.9      6.4
   
 (Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation  

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
0 : 0
