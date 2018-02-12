TABLE-India's Dec industrial output grew 7.1 pct y/y- govt

NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew 7.1 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 6.2 percent growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 8.8 percent year-on-year increase in November. Dec-17 Nov-17 Dec-16 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 7.1 8.8 2.4 Manufacturing 8.4 10.7 0.6 Construction goods 6.7 13.9 5.5 Consumer durables 0.9 3.2 -5.0 Consumer non-durables 16.5 23.4 -0.2 Capital goods 16.4 10.0 -6.2 Mining 1.2 1.1 10.8 Electricity 4.4 3.9 6.4 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)