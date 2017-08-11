FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's industrial output contracts 0.1 pct y/y in June
#Domestic News
August 11, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's industrial output contracts 0.1 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output           
contracted 0.1 percent in June from a year earlier, government
data showed on Friday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.6 percent
growth in output compared with a revised 2.8 percent
year-on-year increase in May.
    
-----------------------------------------------------------
                        June 2017    May 2017   June 2016
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH       -0.1         2.8        8.0  
Manufacturing           -0.4         2.6        7.5       
Construction goods       0.6         0.2        6.6 
Consumer durables       -2.1         0.8        4.5
Consumer non-durables    4.9         9.5        11.4
Capital goods           -6.8        -1.4        14.8    
Mining                   0.4         0.2        10.2 
Electricity              2.1         8.3         9.8
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------    
   

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

