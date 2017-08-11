TABLE-India's industrial output contracts 0.1 pct y/y in June

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output contracted 0.1 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.6 percent growth in output compared with a revised 2.8 percent year-on-year increase in May. ----------------------------------------------------------- June 2017 May 2017 June 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -0.1 2.8 8.0 Manufacturing -0.4 2.6 7.5 Construction goods 0.6 0.2 6.6 Consumer durables -2.1 0.8 4.5 Consumer non-durables 4.9 9.5 11.4 Capital goods -6.8 -1.4 14.8 Mining 0.4 0.2 10.2 Electricity 2.1 8.3 9.8 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)