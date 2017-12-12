FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's industrial output grows 2.2 pct y/y in Oct
December 12, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India's industrial output grows 2.2 pct y/y in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew
2.2 percent in October from a year earlier, government data
showed on Tuesday.
    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 3.0 percent growth
in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.1 percent
year-on-year increase in September.
 ------------------------------------------------------
                          Oct 2017    Sep 2017    Oct 2016
 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH             2.2         4.1         4.2
                                                
 Manufacturing                 2.5         3.8         4.8
 Construction goods            5.2         0.4         7.4
                                                
 Consumer durables            -6.9        -3.4         1.5
                                                
 Consumer non-durables         7.7        10.3         5.6
                                                
 Capital goods                 6.8         8.2        -4.7
                                                
 Mining                        0.2         7.8         1.0
 Electricity                   3.2         3.4         3.0
 
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

