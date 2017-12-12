TABLE-India's industrial output grows 2.2 pct y/y in Oct

Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew 2.2 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 3.0 percent growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.1 percent year-on-year increase in September. ------------------------------------------------------ Oct 2017 Sep 2017 Oct 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.2 4.1 4.2 Manufacturing 2.5 3.8 4.8 Construction goods 5.2 0.4 7.4 Consumer durables -6.9 -3.4 1.5 Consumer non-durables 7.7 10.3 5.6 Capital goods 6.8 8.2 -4.7 Mining 0.2 7.8 1.0 Electricity 3.2 3.4 3.0 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)