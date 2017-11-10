FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's industrial output grows 3.8 pct y/y in Sept
November 10, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India's industrial output grows 3.8 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's industrial output            grew
a lower-than-expected 3.8 percent in September from a year
earlier, government data showed on Friday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 4.2 percent
growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.5 percent
year-on-year increase in August.

------------------------------------------------------
                        Sept 2017   Aug 2017  Sept 2016
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH        3.8       4.5         5.0
Manufacturing            3.4       3.4         5.8
Construction goods       0.5        2.7         8.7
Consumer durables       -4.8        3.4        10.3
Consumer non-durables   10.0        7.3        12.7
Capital goods            7.4        5.2        -7.5
Mining                   7.9        9.2        -1.2
Electricity              3.4        8.3         5.1  
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------
 

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
