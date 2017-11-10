TABLE-India's industrial output grows 3.8 pct y/y in Sept

Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew a lower-than-expected 3.8 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 4.2 percent growth in output compared with an upwardly revised 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in August. ------------------------------------------------------ Sept 2017 Aug 2017 Sept 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 3.8 4.5 5.0 Manufacturing 3.4 3.4 5.8 Construction goods 0.5 2.7 8.7 Consumer durables -4.8 3.4 10.3 Consumer non-durables 10.0 7.3 12.7 Capital goods 7.4 5.2 -7.5 Mining 7.9 9.2 -1.2 Electricity 3.4 8.3 5.1 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)