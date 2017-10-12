FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's industrial output hits 9-month high in August
#Domestic News
October 12, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output           
growth touched a nine-month high of 4.3 percent in August from a
year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 2.4 percent
growth in output compared with a revised 0.9 percent
year-on-year increase in July.
        
------------------------------------------------------
                        Aug 2017    July 2017  Aug 2016
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH        4.3        0.9         4.0
Manufacturing            3.1        0.35        5.5
Construction goods       2.5       3.5         6.5 
Consumer durables        1.6       -3.6         7.3
Consumer non-durables    6.9        3.6        11.3
Capital goods            5.4        1.3         0.5
Mining                   9.4        4.5        -4.3
Electricity              8.3        6.6          2.1
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

