TABLE-India's industrial output hits 9-month high in August

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output growth touched a nine-month high of 4.3 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 2.4 percent growth in output compared with a revised 0.9 percent year-on-year increase in July. ------------------------------------------------------ Aug 2017 July 2017 Aug 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 4.3 0.9 4.0 Manufacturing 3.1 0.35 5.5 Construction goods 2.5 3.5 6.5 Consumer durables 1.6 -3.6 7.3 Consumer non-durables 6.9 3.6 11.3 Capital goods 5.4 1.3 0.5 Mining 9.4 4.5 -4.3 Electricity 8.3 6.6 2.1 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)