TABLE-India's industrial output up 8.4 pct y/y in Nov
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018

TABLE-India's industrial output up 8.4 pct y/y in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew
8.4 percent in November from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 4.4 percent
growth in output compared with a downwardly revised 2.0 percent
year-on-year increase in October.
 ------------------------------------------------------
                             Nov      Oct     Nov
                            2017     2017    2016
                                           
 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH           8.4      2.0     5.1
 Manufacturing              10.2      2.2     4.0
 Construction goods         13.5      5.5     3.9
 Consumer durables           2.5     -8.6     6.8
 Consumer non-durables      23.1      7.9     3.3
 Capital goods               9.4      6.6     5.3
 Mining                      1.1     -0.1     8.1
 Electricity                 3.9      3.2     9.5
 
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
