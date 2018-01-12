TABLE-India's industrial output up 8.4 pct y/y in Nov

Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew 8.4 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 4.4 percent growth in output compared with a downwardly revised 2.0 percent year-on-year increase in October. ------------------------------------------------------ Nov Oct Nov 2017 2017 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 8.4 2.0 5.1 Manufacturing 10.2 2.2 4.0 Construction goods 13.5 5.5 3.9 Consumer durables 2.5 -8.6 6.8 Consumer non-durables 23.1 7.9 3.3 Capital goods 9.4 6.6 5.3 Mining 1.1 -0.1 8.1 Electricity 3.9 3.2 9.5 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)