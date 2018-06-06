FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
June 6, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

RBI says it will remain cautious to manage growth, inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will remain cautious and vigilant on managing the risks to growth and inflation in Asia’s third-biggest economy, its chief Urijit Patel told reporters on Wednesday after the monetary policy meeting.

FILE PHOTO: A security personnel member stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The central bank raised its policy rate for the first time in more than four years, due to inflation concerns, but kept its policy stance as “neutral”.

On managing liquidity, Viral Acharya, a deputy central bank governor, said that the Reserve Bank of India will use appropriate instruments to manage liquidity as the surplus is likely to dip later this month.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.