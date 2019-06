People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district of Assam, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government will implement a national register of citizens on a priority basis in the states facing infiltration of foreign citizens illegally, President Ram Nath Kovind told lawmakers on Thursday.

“Foreigners entering India illegally are a great threat to internal security,” Kovind said.

Authorities in Assam are preparing a national register to verify people who entered the state illegally.