FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cenbank working closely with gov't on bank recapitalisation plan
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 6, 2017 / 9:38 AM / a day ago

India cenbank working closely with gov't on bank recapitalisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working very closely with the government on a $32.43 billion bank recapitalisation plan it had outlined in October to deal with huge bad loans at state-run lenders.

India’s central bank Governor Urjit Patel said on Wednesday that the RBI was liaising closely with the government on the share of the recapitalisation each bank would receive.

Patel, speaking at a news conference after the RBI kept its policy rate unchanged at a more than seven-year low of 6.00 percent, stressed that the recapitalisation would be accompanied with a reform package to ensure the problems do not recur.

Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.