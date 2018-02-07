FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
February 7, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated a day ago

RBI Governor Urjit Patel: 2018/19 inflation projected at around 4.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s projections indicate inflation for 2018/19 to be at around 4.5 percent, Governor Urjit Patel said on Wednesday, adding that meant there was no need to change the monetary policy stance based on the existing data.

The central bank on Wednesday kept its main repo rate at 6.00 percent. Its statement projected inflation to reach 5.1 to 5.6 percent in April to September and then 4.5 to 4.6 percent in October to March.

Patel said inflation would be around 4.5 percent for the overall year starting in April.

“In some quarters, some months it may be a little higher. Keeping all that into account we felt that at this stage, without more data coming in it was not necessary to change repo rate or the stance,” he added.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi and Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.