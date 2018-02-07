RBI Governor Urjit Patel: 2018/19 inflation projected at around 4.5 percent

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s projections indicate inflation for 2018/19 to be at around 4.5 percent, Governor Urjit Patel said on Wednesday, adding that meant there was no need to change the monetary policy stance based on the existing data.

The central bank on Wednesday kept its main repo rate at 6.00 percent. Its statement projected inflation to reach 5.1 to 5.6 percent in April to September and then 4.5 to 4.6 percent in October to March.

Patel said inflation would be around 4.5 percent for the overall year starting in April.

“In some quarters, some months it may be a little higher. Keeping all that into account we felt that at this stage, without more data coming in it was not necessary to change repo rate or the stance,” he added.