India's c.bank keeps repo rate at 6.00 pct, stance as 'neutral'

MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept its main repo rate at 6.00 percent for a third straight policy meeting and retained its “neutral” stance, seeking to support a slowing economy even as inflation has accelerated to a 17-month high.

All but two of 60 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the repo rate would be kept at the lowest level since November 2010.

The reverse repo rate was held at 5.75 percent.

Five members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep rates unchanged, with one member, Michael Patra, voting for a 25 basis points hike. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Richard Borsuk)