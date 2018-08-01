RBI raises key rate 25 bps to 6.50 percent, holds stance at neutral

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised its policy repo rate as expected for the second straight meeting, citing inflation concerns but retained its “neutral” stance.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent, in line with predictions by 37 of 63 economists in a Reuters poll last week.

Five of the six members on the rate panel voted for a rate increase.

The reverse repo rate was also raised by 25 basis points, to 6.25 percent.