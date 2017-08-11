FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Downside risks to India growth, inflation to undershoot - finmin
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 11, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 2 months ago

Downside risks to India growth, inflation to undershoot - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - There are downside risks to the Indian government’s growth forecast of 6.75-7.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 2018, the finance ministry said in mid-year economic survey on Friday.

The survey, authored by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, also said inflation was expected to remain below the central bank’s 4 percent target through to the end of the fiscal year and described scope for monetary easing as “considerable”, TV channels reported. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.