September 19, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

World Gold Council warns India against curbs on gold imports

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India should not tamper with its gold import duty or impose other restrictions to support the rupee, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday, as the government considers ways to cut “non-necessary” imports to stem an outflow of dollars.

Gold necklaces are on display inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Mumbai, India April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Somasundaram PR, managing director of the Indian operation of the industry body, said current demand for the metal is down 7 percent this year from a year earlier and that gold was “not at the centre of the current account deficit issue”.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Krishna N. Das;Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

