FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 24, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

India likely to raise import curbs on various items, gold to be spared: government source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is likely to impose higher import duties on precious stones, certain types of steel and electronics but will spare gold to prevent smuggling, a finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.

A man counts currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The official, who didn’t want to be named, said the main reason for the planned increase in duties was to restrict the inflow of items displaced by an escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The government is also trying to curb imports of “non-essential” items to support the rupee.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.