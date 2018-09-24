India likely to raise import curbs on various items, gold to be spared: government source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is likely to impose higher import duties on precious stones, certain types of steel and electronics but will spare gold to prevent smuggling, a finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.

A man counts currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The official, who didn’t want to be named, said the main reason for the planned increase in duties was to restrict the inflow of items displaced by an escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The government is also trying to curb imports of “non-essential” items to support the rupee.