FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India sales tax collections dip in August
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
September 26, 2017 / 3:45 PM / in 21 days

India sales tax collections dip in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman pushes a shopping trolley at a food superstore in Ahmedabad, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Collections from India’s new nationwide goods and services tax (GST) fell 3.6 percent in August from July, data showed on Tuesday, the latest setback to government’s efforts to revive economic growth.

The tax collections for August stood at 906.69 billion rupees ($14 billion) and only 3.8 million of the near 7 million taxpayers who needed to file their monthly GST returns had done so, the government’s provisional data showed.

Some taxpayers had still not filed their GST returns for July or August and any increase in the collections would be reported in due course, the government said.

Millions of firms in India have failed to comply with the new GST system aimed at harmonising all state and federal sales taxes. Ambiguous rules, an onerous return filing system and technical glitches have made doing business more complicated for many companies.

Lower-than-expected tax collections have exacerbated India’s economic woes as growth rate has slowed to a three-year low.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Manoj Kumar, editing by Sanjeev Miglani/Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.