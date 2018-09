NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has raised the interest rates on small savings schemes for the December quarter, a government statement said on Thursday, after the central bank raised interest rates last month.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August raised interest rates for the second straight meeting, but retained its “neutral” stance as it aimed to contain inflation while not choking growth.