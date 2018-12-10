Money News
India's April-November net direct tax mop up rises 14.7 percent to $77.8 billion

A woman puts flower petals on 100 rupee notes as she prays as part of a ritual in Ahmedabad, India, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s direct tax collection grew 14.7 percent from a year earlier to 5.51 trillion rupees ($77.77 billion) during April to November, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Citing provisional figures, the ministry said net direct tax collections in the first eight months of this fiscal year ending in March 2019 represent 48 percent of the total budgeted estimates for the 2018/19 fiscal year.

($1 = 70.8500 rupees)

